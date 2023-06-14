GRANGEVILLE — Saturday, July 29, from 8 a.m.-noon there will be a kids triathlon for ages 4-13 at the Grangeville Pioneer Park and Pool. The competition will be broken down into age groups, with each group going different distances.
The kids will have the opportunity to compete in the triathlon, which is comprised of a swim, bike ride and run, and will also get a triathlon shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.