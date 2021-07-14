GRANGEVILLE — Interested in helicopter activity at an area field, Renee Wright of Grangeville and her children — Sophia, Nathan, and Zachary — had an informative experience from the crew stationed there. Wright shared her experience from Sunday, July 12:
“Yesterday driving home from church, we stopped on Cattle Drive just outside Grangeville (very near our home) to ask the fire crew what was up with the helicopters in the field. Not only did they explain the airstrip is too crowded so they have set up a temporary heliport, they saw my three children with me and invited them to tour the helicopters. The crew is focusing efforts on the Dixie Fire and this particular fire crew has folks out all the way from Florida! The kids learned so much about the equipment and aircraft used as well as the extreme work conditions and training the pilots go through to help keep communities safe. All the firefighters, pilots, and crew members were very kind and happy to answer every question the kids asked.”
