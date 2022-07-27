GRANGEVILE — Kinder-Ready Klub and Kinder Sprouts have a few spots available for the upcoming school year.
Kinder-Ready Klub is a full-day Pre-K program on M, W, and F, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., September through May. The goal with this program is kindergarten readiness. Cost is $150/month. Child must be entering kindergarten the following year and fully potty-trained.
Kinder Sprouts is a full-day preschool for 3 and 4-year-old children on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.. September through May. The goal with this program is to provide an enriching environment which benefits social, emotional, physical and cognitive development. Cost is $220/month. Child must have birth date of 9/1/2019 or earlier and be fully potty-trained.
Call program director Kristi Keeler at 208-983-2285.
