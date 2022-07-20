GRANGEVILLE — Kindergarten Jumpstart is set for Grangeville Elementary Middle School students who will enter kindergarten this fall. This will be held Aug. 1-11, Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches will be provided through the Summer Food Program (no charge) or students may bring a lunch from home. Families drop-off and pickup their students for these eight days. There is no cost for participants. Contact Shelby Ruark at 509-843-7502 with any questions.
