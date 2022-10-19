GRANGEVILLE — “These are telescopes, not microphones,” reminded Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Cindy Godfrey while fellow teachers Robyn Sullivan rounded up kids and Shelby Ruark finished listening to a story with another group.
All 60-plus of the kindergarten students came together last week for a story and a craft, as well as a special surprise.
“You all get to take a book home with you,” Grangeville Centennial Library Director Gina Sobrero told the students.
Once a month through the end of the school year, Sobrero, library volunteers and the kindergarten teachers and students will gather together at GEMS where Sobrero will have a planned craft and volunteer Meleah McCulley will read to students.
“This is the second year for the My First Books program through the Idaho Commission for Libraries,” Sobrero said, explaining the state grant pays for the program to help encourage literacy and build the libraries of young children.
October’s activity included making a telescope, “to go on your own adventure,” Sobrero told the kids. They were then read the story “Charlotte Cook’s Favorite Book,” by Julia Donaldson
With each book that goes home, a newsletter/activity sheet is also sent to parents to discuss literacy and short projects or opportunities at home that can help boost their children’s reading, listening, critical thinking, writing and comprehension skills.
“I’m so glad we’re able to do this again this year,” Sobrero said.
