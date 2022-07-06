KAMIAH — Saturday, July 9, the Kamiah Kiwanis club invites everyone to ride/drive in a poker run on area highways to raise funds to support area youth. Register at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park at 9 a.m. for $20 for each motorcycle or car. Travel from Kamiah to Orofino, Grangeville, Kooskia, returning to Kamiah, collecting five cards. A 50/50 split will be paid for the best poker hand.
A classic car show at the park includes cash prizes for best car and best bike. Enjoy live classic rock/country music by Marty Graham from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase, plus door prizes and a raffle.
Call Bob for more info: 208-553-1799.
