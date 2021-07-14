KAMIAH — The Kamiah Kiwanis Club will sponsor the first Kamiah Poker Run Saturday, July 17. The event will benefit the youth of the community.

Participants will have a choice of where to start from: In Kamiah, start at NAPA Auto Parts at 9:30 a.m.; in Lewiston, start at NAPA at 9:30 a.m. or Hells Canyon Harley Davidson at 12:30 p.m.; at Orofino, start NAPA/Les Schwab at 2 p.m.; and in Kooskia, start at NAPA at 3 p.m.

Return to Kamiah’s Riverfront Park at 5 p.m. for awards, music, door prizes, a silent auction and more. There will be prizes for best vehicles (closes at 7 p.m.).

For details call Alan at 208-290-8803.

