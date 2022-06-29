GRANGEVILLE — Who will assume the throne for 2023? Two young women — Elli Klapprich of Grangeville, and Macy Morrow of Harpster — competed last week in the Border Days queen tryouts.
Judged on areas from horsemanship and equine knowledge to personality, the pair is in the running for queen to represent the event for the coming year, with the winner to be announced at next Monday’s, July 4, rodeo.
“Representing Border Days has always been a dream of mine,” stated Klapprich, 16, in her entry. “I would take great pride in being an ambassador for Idaho’s oldest rodeo. I haven’t missed a single Border Days since I was 4 weeks old. It is my favorite time of year.”
The daughter of Melissa Miller and Bilejo Klapprich, Elli will be a junior at Grangeville High School this fall, where she enjoys playing volleyball and basketball. She has been a member of the Grangeville Triple Bar Drill Team for six years, in which she serves as a leader, and was a princess in 2018. She served as Riggins Rodeo Princess in 2019, and White Bird Rodeo Queen in 2021-2022.
“I want to be Border Days Queen to give younger girls a role model to look up to, and be more involved with our community,” stated Morrow.
A senior at Clearwater Valley High School, Morrow, 16, is the daughter of Chris and Danyel Morrow. She enjoys volleyball, basketball and softball, as well as fishing, hunting, riding, science, and involvement with FFA and CIRA (Central Idaho Rodeo Association). She has been with the Kooskia Saddliers for three years.
Klapprich and Morrow competed in queen tryouts at the Border Days Rodeo arena in Grangeville last Thursday, June 23. Helping at the event was current reigning queen Emma Roach of Grangeville, who finishes her term this year.
