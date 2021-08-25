COTTONWOOD — If ever a couple of names have become synonymous with the Idaho County Fair, it would be Klapprich and Rowland.
The Klapprich and Rowland kids — numbering nine in all — take fair projects to heart. All nine members’ names were called (and repeatedly) during award sessions at the 2021 fair, as well as in the livestock barns and more.
The Klapprich siblings include Halle, 18, Olivia, 17, Miranda, 15, Dylan, 13, Ava, 9, and Ruby, 6. The Rowland sisters are Chloe, 16, Halee, 12 and Mikayla, 11. (Side note: The Klapprich kids’ aunt, Helen, is married to the Rowland kids’ grandfather, Dennis).
From modeling and cake decorating to clothes construction, Know Your Government, the talent show, royalty, club leadership and Ambassadors, the group has just about done it all.
“They have worked hard; I’m proud of them,” Tara Rowland said humbly. She and Brent are the parents of the three active Rowland girls.
Heath and Tara Klapprich are the parents of their crew, and Tara said it can sometimes get a little crazy finishing up 4-H projects.
“We have sewing machines all over, and I will say a few people don’t get much sleep during the week before the fair,” she laughed. “This is the only year all of my kids are in 4-H, with Ruby in Cloverbud and Halle a senior member.”
The families racked up a large number of awards again this year (see results in this week’s paper), as well as continued to the royalty tradition: Chloe was chosen as Idaho County Fair Queen 2022, following cousins Halle, who served as queen in 2020, and Olivia, who was first princess for 2021.
With family cheering on the whole squad during the fair, the kids each garnered their share of accomplishments and awards. Stay tuned for 2022.
