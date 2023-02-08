PORTLAND, Ore. — Emma Knapton, a Clearwater Valley High School graduate of Kooskia, was named to the dean’s list at Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Ore., for the fall 2022 semester.

Those on the dean’s list had to receive a 3.85 GPA or above with 12 graded academic credits.

