Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
1 - What year did they tear down the courthouse in Mt. Idaho?
2 - What diseases were common in 1910?
3 - Who was said to be the first white girl born in Idaho County near Florence?
4 - What business was located in Grangeville at the corner of Main & Meadow in 1929?
5 - What was the approximate cost of new houses built in Grangeville in 1904?
Answers:
1 -1927.
2 - Infantile paralysis and typhoid.
3 - Mrs. William Knox.
4 - Pearl Dye’s auto dealership and garage.
5 - $1,000 to $2,000.
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
