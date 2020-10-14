Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
1 - Cottonwood was named for what landmark?
2 - What is the Idaho state bird?
3 - What is the first line of the Idaho State song?
4 - What was the origin of the name Idaho.
5 - What is the state flower?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers
1 - The creek that runs through town.
2 - Bluebird
3 - Here we have Idaho, winning her way to fame.
4 - Indian origin, from Ee-dah-how.
5 - Syringa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.