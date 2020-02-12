What do you know about Idaho County history? Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society. Answers are at the end of the column.
- Where was the dry cleaning business once located in Grangeville?
- Who owned that dry cleaning business?
- Where did the Elks hold their functions in the 1950s?
Answers
- It was first located in part of what is now Irwin Drug. Later it was moved to the building across the street from the Elks Lodge that is now Sochum Creek Taxidermy.
- First known owner was Allen Crea; then it was owned by Larry and Carol Sue Hauntz.
- In the 1950s the Elks held functions upstairs of the building on the corner of North College and Main streets.
