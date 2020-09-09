Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society.
1 What type of epidemic hit our nation in 1918?
2 How did the nation fight it?
3 How many cases of the Spanish Flu did the doctors estimate were prevalent in Grangeville and surrounding farmer districts on Dec. 12, 1918?
4 How many deaths at that time?
Information was obtained from the book, “It Came Without Warning,” researched and compiled by the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society, Craigmont, Idaho, 2018; and the book, “Smokechaser,” by Carl A. Weholt, 1985.
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers:
1 The Spanish Flu
2 Schools shut down. Large gatherings were banned, they wore masks, hospitalization.
3 100 mild cases.
4 One.
