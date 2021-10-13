Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
1 - What is the name of the creek that runs under part of Grangeville?
2 - What is the reason for this name?
3 - What was the reason for the onset of the Nez Perce Indian War of 1877?
4 - At the mouth of White Bird Creek was a ferry that crossed the Salmon River. What was the charge for a foot-tracker to cross?
5 - A prominent community still in existence was first named Gouge Eye. Subsequently, its name was changed to what?
6 - The first post office in Idaho County was where?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, online at www.idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
For trivia questions, contact Eileen Uhlenkott, 208-962-7790 or bekott@mtida.net.
Answers:
1 - Three Mile.
2 - Three miles from town to the source.
3 - The Indian Bureau of Washington, D.C., decided to move the Indians to the reservation.
4 - Twenty-five cents.
5 - Riggins.
6 - Mount Idaho. Mail was delivered in a cloth bag that was locked and the postmaster opened with a key. They had no building.
