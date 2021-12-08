Do you know your family lineage? Or more specifically, who is considered your cousin? The Idaho County Genealogical Society has some guidelines for you.
• The child of your parents’ brother or sister is your first cousin. However, your first cousin’s child is not your second cousin, but your first cousin once removed. The child of your first cousin once removed is your first cousin twice removed, and his child is your first cousin three times removed.
• Your second cousin is your grandparents’ brother’s or sister’s grandchild. That second cousin’s child is your second cousin once removed, his child your second cousin twice removed, and so on.
• Your third cousin is your great-grandparents’ brother’s or sister’s great-grandchild. The third cousin’s child is your third cousin once removed, his child is your third cousin twice removed.
• The grandchild of your brother or sister is your grandnephew or grandniece.
• The sister or brother of your grandparent is your great-aunt or great-uncle.
• The sister or brother of your great-grandparent is your great-grand-aunt or great-grand uncle.
The Idaho County Genealogical Society is located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, online at www.idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com. For information, contact Eileen Uhlenkott, 208-962-7790 or bekott@mtida.net.
