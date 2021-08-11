Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
1 - Name the road leading up to the Fairview Cemetery located in Idaho County
2 - When was this cemetery established?
3 - How many lots are in this cemetery?
4 - Name three Idaho County towns that served as county seats before Grangeville became the county seat in 1902, and what years were they active?
5 - Where is China Point?
6 - How did Tolo Lake get its name?
7 - What year was the Old White Bird Grade constructed?
8 - What towns were connected with this 21 miles of road?
9 - Describe this road.
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at www.idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
