Old White Bird Grade photo

An undated postcard showing the Old White Bird Grade.

 Contributed photo

Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.

1 - Name the road leading up to the Fairview Cemetery located in Idaho County

2 - When was this cemetery established?

3 - How many lots are in this cemetery?

4 - Name three Idaho County towns that served as county seats before Grangeville became the county seat in 1902, and what years were they active?

5 - Where is China Point?

6 - How did Tolo Lake get its name?

7 - What year was the Old White Bird Grade constructed?

8 - What towns were connected with this 21 miles of road?

9 - Describe this road.

Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at www.idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.

