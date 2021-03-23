Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
1 - In 1899, where was the Pioneer Barber Shop? 2 - The Palace Hotel was located where? What were the daily rates? 3 - Where was the Idaho County seat located in 1899? 4 - The first annual meeting of the Grangeville fire department was held when? 5 - What was the signal of a fire?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-4513996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers:
1 - Grangeville
2 - Grangeville, $1 or $2
3 - Grangeville
4 - April 2, 1899
5 - A clanging of the bell followed by a single tap, repeated in half-minute intervals.
