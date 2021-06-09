Downtown Elk City photo

Downtown Elk City during the quartz boom; 1912.

 Free Press Archives

What year was first town formed?

Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.

1 - Who were the first people to inhabit Idaho County?

2 - What year was the first town formed in Idaho County? Where was it located?

3 - Where is the Elk City Wagon Road?

4 - How many square miles make up Idaho County?

5 - Old Highway 95 had how many miles? How many switchbacks were on that section of road?

Answers:

1 - miners, trappers, farmers and Nez Perce Indians.

2 - 1861. Elk City.

3 - It winds from Clearwater over a narrow gravel road to Elk City.

4 - 8,503 sq. miles.

5 - 21.1 miles of two-lane road between White Bird and Grangeville. 12 switchbacks.

Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at www.idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments