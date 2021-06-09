What year was first town formed?
Test your knowledge of local, regional history against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society.
1 - Who were the first people to inhabit Idaho County?
2 - What year was the first town formed in Idaho County? Where was it located?
3 - Where is the Elk City Wagon Road?
4 - How many square miles make up Idaho County?
5 - Old Highway 95 had how many miles? How many switchbacks were on that section of road?
Answers:
1 - miners, trappers, farmers and Nez Perce Indians.
2 - 1861. Elk City.
3 - It winds from Clearwater over a narrow gravel road to Elk City.
4 - 8,503 sq. miles.
5 - 21.1 miles of two-lane road between White Bird and Grangeville. 12 switchbacks.
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at www.idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.