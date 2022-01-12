Are you looking to bone up on your Idaho facts? Here’s a trivia quiz to help you do just that. Have fun while learning about the state of Idaho.
1. What’s the Idaho State tree?
A. Douglas Fir
B. White Pine
C. Hemlock
2. From 1990-2010, Idaho’s population increased by how much?
A. 35%
B. 45%
C. 55%
3. On what date was Idaho admitted to the union?
A. July 3, 1890
B. July 3, 1891
C. July 3, 1892
4. Besides Idaho, where is the only other place the gem star garnets can be found?
A. Japan
B. India
C. Australia
5. Idaho shares a border with what Canadian province?
A. British Colombia
B. Alberta
C. Saskatchewan
6. This is the Idaho State fish:
A. Salmon
B. Steelhead
C. Cutthroat Trout
7. How many counties are in Idaho?
A. 40
B. 44
C. 48
8. Idaho produces how much of the potatoes grown in the U.S.?
A. About 2/3
B. About 1/3
C. About 1/2
9. What are Idaho’s two largest cities?
A. Boise and Nampa
B. Boise and Idaho Falls
C. Boise and Meridian
10. This is Idaho’s leading agricultural commodity:
A. Milk
B. Cattle
C. Potatoes
ANSWERS:
1. B. The Western White Pine has its largest remaining volume of this timber in the U.S. grown in Northern Idaho.
2. C. During this same time period, the U.S. population grew by 13.2 percent. Idaho’s current population is currently about 1.85 million.
3. A. Idaho was the 43rd state admitted to the union.
4. B. In Idaho, dig for star garnets at the Emerald Creek Garnet Area near St. Maries — with a permit.
5. A. Idaho has only two land border crossings along its 45-mile border with British Colombia, Canada: Eastport/Kingsgate and Porthill/Rykerts.
6. C. The biggest catch and release trout caught to date in Idaho was a 31-inch Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout from the Snake River, caught by Rexburg resident Nate Butt while flyfishing in October 2020.
7. B. By area, Idaho County is Idaho’s largest county. For population, Ada County is the largest.
8. B. Idaho is the top state in potato production, followed by Washington, Wisconsin, Oregon, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, Maine and California.
9. C. The top five populated states are California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.
10. A. Idaho’s annual milk yield — more than 13 billion pounds — is valued at more than $2.2 billion.
