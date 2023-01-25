KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Chamber of Commerce reported all the events they organized in 2022, reviewing the year in total.
The first event was the second annual Easter egg hunt, in which the chamber had more than 2,000 eggs. In May, the chamber removed the old Christmas tree and replanted a newer one.
“Time will tell if that little guy will make it,” said Ashley Walker, chamber president.
For the summer, the chamber put on the second annual Logging Show during Kooskia Days, which was successful. The chamber kept the holiday events the same with their Christmas Tree Lighting and Pictures With Santa.
For 2023, the chamber will be adding some community events to their roster, and hoping to change a couple of things.
“Change takes time and people willing to help out,” mentioned Walker. “We have a great group, but it would be awesome to have more help and fresh ideas.”
To learn more about the Kooskia Chamber of Commerce, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KooskiaChamberofCommerce, or call 208-935-5837.
