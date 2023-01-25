KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Chamber of Commerce reported all the events they organized in 2022, reviewing the year in total.

The first event was the second annual Easter egg hunt, in which the chamber had more than 2,000 eggs. In May, the chamber removed the old Christmas tree and replanted a newer one.

