KOOSKIA — The library is back at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market for Summer Reading. Find Dena’s table with the PRLD banner and Summer STEM yard signs on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Kooskia City Park, for a different take-home activity each week. Library programs are free for all ages and a library card is not needed to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.