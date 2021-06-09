KOOSKIA — The library is back at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market for Summer Reading. Find Dena’s table with the PRLD banner and Summer STEM yard signs on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Kooskia City Park, for a different take-home activity each week. Library programs are free for all ages and a library card is not needed to participate.

