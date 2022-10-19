Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

KOOSKIA — During a meeting on Oct. 12, the Kooskia City Council discussed the sewer project and the water facility plan, both set to improve these municipal systems. Michelle Bly from TD & H Engineering spoke to the council and provided insight into the legalities of the sewer projects.

The first topic discussed was the sewer project. The engineering and developing portion of this project, headed by Mountain WW, has created a “blueprint” of what needs to be done to the sewer system to keep it functional. There is about 3,200 feet of sewer line that needs to be fixed. After being submitted to Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which is the state agency that looks over these plans and make sure there aren’t any problems, the council has to wait about 42 days for DEQ to process the plans. According to Carlos Martinez, public works superintendent, it should only be another week or two before there’s a response from DEQ.

