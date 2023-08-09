KOOSKIA — The following are the parade float winners of this year’s Kooskia Days parade: 1st place – Grace Bible Church VBS, with the theme ‘Kingdom Under the Sea;’ 2nd place – Grangeville Border Days Royalty, with queen Macy and princess Elli; 3rd place – Idaho County Fair Royalty, with queen Abbie Frei, 1st princess Mackenna York and 2nd princess Payton Brown; 4th place – the Clearwater Valley High School football team.

