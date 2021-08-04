KOOSKIA — Following its absence last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Kooskia Days celebration returned for three days of events and celebration. Among this year’s offerings saw the return of the logging show at the city park, which drew a full crowd for attendance and good participation.
Results for the July 29-31 event are as follows:
Fun Run (benefitting CVHS Volleyball). Contestants from ages 9 to 79 ran and/or walked 2.7 miles for the Fun Run:
Preston Amerman, 19:40; Elizabeth Martinez, 26:14; Sypress Martinez, 26:16; Donan Hix, 29:13; Louise Brabb, 31:50; Bryson Brabb, 31:50; Arby Shown, 33:02; Brielle Shown, 33:02; Ariana Davy, 34:15; Ruth Smith, 34:15; Carol Reuben, 41:28; Tina Maden, 42:29; Suzette Tachell, 54:15; Saundra McPherson, 54:15.
3 on 3: Open Division: 1st Place – The Conquerors; 2nd Place – Cowboys and Indians; Jr. High Division: 1st Place – Kub Rampage; 2nd Place – Grangeville Boys; 4-6 Grade Division: 1st Place – G.O.A.T.S.; 2nd Place – Grangeville Girls.
Logging Show: Axe Throwing: Jeremiah Jesse, 14 Pts; Choker Setting: Lane Schilling, 00:11.43; Log Wrapping: Jake Funderberg, 1:32.28; Powersaw: Bob Lyons, 00:19.17; CrossCut: Callen Jackson/Lane Schilling, 01:40.55; 3-Man Firewood Splitting: Aaron Patton/Michael Schilling/Lane Schilling. Thank you to the sponsors of the 2021 Logging Show: Brinkerhoff Rock & Excavating, Jake Funderberg Trucking, She’s Crafty (plaques), Olive’s Auto Parts, CFI, Idaho Transportation Department, and Miles’ Towing.
Co-ed Volleyball Tournament (senior project of Ashton Mangun): First place were Sam Miller, Tori Miller, Kaitlyn Mangun and John Hammond.
