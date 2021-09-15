KOOSKIA — The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening will take place Friday, Oct. 1, for children ages 3 to 5 years. This will help determine age-appropriate skills or possible concerns regarding development, hearing, or vision. The screening is free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. It will be held at the Gateway Christian Fellowship Church in Kooskia, located at 501 Idaho St., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Call Marci at 935-8414 to schedule an appointment.

