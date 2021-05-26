KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Farmers’ Market is kicking off its 5th season on Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Park. The market features all homemade/handmade local artisans, crafts and vegetable growers and live musicians. They are now members of the Idaho Farmers Market Association and always accepting vendors.
To be a vendor or for information, contact Melissa Knapton at 208-739-1602.
