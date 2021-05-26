Kooskia Farmers’ Market photo

The Kooskia Farmers’ Market starts June 3 at Kooskia City Park.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Farmers’ Market is kicking off its 5th season on Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Park. The market features all homemade/handmade local artisans, crafts and vegetable growers and live musicians. They are now members of the Idaho Farmers Market Association and always accepting vendors.

To be a vendor or for information, contact Melissa Knapton at 208-739-1602.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments