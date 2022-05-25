KOOSKIA — Kooskia Farmers’ Market is starting their fifth season on Thursday, June 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kooskia City Park. The market features local artisans with homemade/handmade crafts, vegetable growers and live musicians. They are always accepting new vendors. To be a vendor or for information contact Melissa Knapton at 208-739-1602 or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.

