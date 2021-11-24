KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market is set for Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kooskia City Hall. A raffle, food, vendors and live music will all be part of the festivities.

