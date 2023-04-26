KOOSKIA — Friends of the Kooskia Library is holding its annual book sale this Friday, April 28, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Kooskia Community Center. There is a large assortment of cookbooks, as well as many on quilting and knitting, and fiction books, too. Books are either 25 or 50 cents. All proceeds support the library.

