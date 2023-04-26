KOOSKIA — Friends of the Kooskia Library is holding its annual book sale this Friday, April 28, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Kooskia Community Center. There is a large assortment of cookbooks, as well as many on quilting and knitting, and fiction books, too. Books are either 25 or 50 cents. All proceeds support the library.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tuesday semi crash under ISP investigation
- Idaho County Commissioners: Company selected for airport work; dispute of Tolo Lake road access
- LETTER: Salmon River School, staff are amazing
- LETTER: Support Superintendent Simonson
- Fire documentary premiers locally; men relate stories
- Fire consumes several Kooskia structures
- White Bird man dies in burning accident
- Margery Lee Pelham, 77
- USDA sets new deadline for Idaho farmers and ranchers to complete 2022 agricultural census
- Carolyn Beth Kuert, 49
Featured Advertiser
Bulletin
Latest News
- Idaho County Commissioners: Airport hangar concerns; recreation committee to be formed
- Salmon River asks patrons for $495k levy
- Grangeville City Council: Process underway to address fire debris nuisance
- Cottonwood requests $200k levy
- Bulldog of the Week: Lindsley, Bulldogs tighten defense
- Track & Field: Kamiah boys run two points behind Logos at league meet
- Baseball results
- Track & Field: Grangeville hosts home meet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.