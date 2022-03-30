KOOSKIA — Friends of the Kooskia Community Library will be holding upcoming book sales. Sales will be held at the Kooskia Community Center Friday, April 8, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m.-noon; Monday, April 11, 3 -6 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, 3-6 p.m. Costs for paperbacks is 25 cents each, while hardbacks, DVDs and puzzles are 50 cents each.
