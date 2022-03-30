Kooskia library photo

Kooskia Library.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — Friends of the Kooskia Community Library will be holding upcoming book sales. Sales will be held at the Kooskia Community Center Friday, April 8, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m.-noon; Monday, April 11, 3 -6 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, 3-6 p.m. Costs for paperbacks is 25 cents each, while hardbacks, DVDs and puzzles are 50 cents each.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments