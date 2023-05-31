KOOSKIA — All ages were welcome to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the Kooskia Community Library joining the Library District on Thursday, May 25.
Madison Colwell, the new Kooskia branch manager, was also present at the event. She has been at Kooskia Community Library for six months.
“I really like it,” Colwell remarked.
Colwell is originally from Peck and has been a substitute librarian for other libraries in the past.
“I was covering for another librarian who was subbing at the Kooskia Library, and she told me ‘You’re gonna love the Kooskia Library,’ so she was the one who got me down here,” Colwell finished.
The vote to join the Library District was held on May 26, 1998, and passed by 72%.
“The favorable vote to join the library district did not occur without a great amount of hard work by the Kooskia Community Library Friends volunteer organization. The friends and allies did an enormous job of educating the public, with an organized campaign going door to door in neighborhoods and making many phone calls,” wrote Lisa Klinger for the Kooskia Community Library History.
Prairie River Library District (PRLD) has eight branches in communities along the Clearwater River and Camas Prairie, including Kooskia. The district headquarters are located at the Lapwai branch. PRLD is also a member of Valnet, a consortium of more than 40 public and school libraries in North Central Idaho and southeast Washington.
The event two-hour event had lemonade, water, and a cheese and meat tray provided. Around 80 people attended the event, socializing and browsing what the library had to offer.
