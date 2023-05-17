KOOSKIA — Celebrating its offerings and history, the Kooskia Community Library is inviting the public to an open house on Thursday, May 25, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Attendees can meet branch manager Madison Colwell, explore the library, sign up for a library card, and enjoy refreshments. A door prize drawing will be held with prizes available from the Friends of the Kooskia Library and Prairie River Library District.
Sign up for a library card now until May 25 to be entered to win a Kindle; you must be present at the open house to win.
In the spring of 2000, as they worked to raise funds to improve the space for the library, the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library published a news release titled: “The Friends think of the future library, not so much as a place to go, but as a place to be. Community and comfort, along with service, will be key.”
The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library was able to increase the space of the library from 300 to 1,800 square feet, expanding library services into the space where they are offered today. According to a release, “The mission of creating not only a place to go, but a place to be, continues to motivate their work, along with the work of library staff over two decades later.”
In 2022, 17,628 items were checked out to community members, the wide selection of available materials made possible through Valnet, a consortium of 48 public and school libraries in the southeastern Washington and North Central Idaho region that share their resources, information, and online catalog. The Kooskia Community Library offers resources both in person and online, as well as programs that are free and open to the public.
To learn more about the Kooskia Community Library visit www.prld.org or visit in person at 26 Main Street in Kooskia.
