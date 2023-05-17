Kooskia library photo

Kooskia Library.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — Celebrating its offerings and history, the Kooskia Community Library is inviting the public to an open house on Thursday, May 25, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can meet branch manager Madison Colwell, explore the library, sign up for a library card, and enjoy refreshments. A door prize drawing will be held with prizes available from the Friends of the Kooskia Library and Prairie River Library District.

