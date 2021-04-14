KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Chamber will be holding a roadside litter clean-up day Saturday, April 24. The focus points will be from Kooskia to Dale’s on U.S. Highway 12, both sides, and, pending volunteer count, Kooskia to Stites, both sides.
Adults and older children are invited to meet at the Kooskia kiosk April 24, 9 a.m. Wear bright colored shirts and bring gloves.
