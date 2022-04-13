KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Saddliers will meet for garbage pickup Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m., at the Clearcreek fork. Bring gloves. Meet at the Kooskia Café after garbage pickup, around noon, for lunch.

