KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Saddliers O-Mok-See for June 26 has been canceled and rescheduled to July 11, with a 3 p.m. sign-up and 4 p.m. start. There will be high point and reserve in each age group (five age groups). Cost is $15 for all events. Concession stands will be open.

