KOOSKIA – The Kooskia Saddliers have set Saturday, Sept. 19, for a trail challenge at the arena.
Organizers are seeking help and ideas for the arena course for this. Anyone interested in building a new obstacle or helping in other ways is invited to call Paula at 208-926-4479.
Saddlier members will meet at the arena on Friday, Sept 18, 4 p.m., to set up for the event.
