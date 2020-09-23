KOOSKIA – The Kooskia Saddliers held its Trail Challenge competition last Saturday, Sept. 19, at its arena off U.S. Highway 12. A total 16 riders competed.
Results and prize winnings are as follows:
Novice: 1, Amy Missman, $39; 2, Christine Nelson, $32; 3, Candi Heimgartner, $26; 4, Molly Campos, $20; 5, Zoe Hooper, $13.
Open: 1, Christine Nelson, $36; 2, Jennifer Becar, $30; 3, Carri Evans, $22; a4, Calli Evans, $17.
