KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Saddliers met in February with LeAnn N, Selena B, Madelon G, Kathy and Jeff Kustch, Debbie N, Tammy W, Amy, Gracelynn and Lilly M, Dianna W and Elaine P present.
New business consisted of LeAnn asking if Gracelynn Missman would like to continue as the Kooskia Saddliers Queen for 2021 since there are not any other young ladies that are of age and interested at this time. Gracelynn agreed to continue as queen with Mom Amy’s approval.
Amy Missman stated she would have her 4-H group, The Ridge Hillbillies, help clean up the arena grounds this spring as one of their projects.
Event dates in 2021 include the following: April 24, garbage pickup, meeting at the Dumpsters, followed by the April meeting; spring trail challenge May 22; O-Mok-See June 26; playdate in July TBA; nothing scheduled for August; full trail challenge set for Sept. 18; October possible meeting and arena sleepover scheduled, TBA; November, end of the year celebration, TBA.
Elaine stating that the cottonwood tree at the entrance to the arena needs removed. Discussion ensued on that process by all members.
A unanimous decision at this time was made to keep LeAnn Nelson as president. Note, there was a vote taken on the vice-president’s position between Debbie N and Sean N and Debbie N was voted to remain in the position. Secretary is Selena Byington and treasurer is Dianna Wilkinsen.
