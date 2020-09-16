The Kooskia Saddliers held their meeting at the arena Aug. 5. Those in attendance were LeAnn N., Selena B., Nona and Bill, Madelon G., Elaine P., Christy H. and Jeff and Kathy Kutsch (new members). A potluck dinner was held prior to the start of the business meeting.
Some of the meeting highlights included the following:
The round pen was setup by the river rather than the parking area.
The Saddliers will try to find another 100-foot hose because the blue hose has holes in it and it leaks. Kathy Kutsch stated she has a lot of that kind of hose and she will try to find a good hose for the arena.
The original date for the September Trail Challenge was Sept 12; however, it was later changed to Sept. 19. Those interested will meet Sept. 18 to set up for the event. Contact Paula with ideas.
Kathy Kutsch also stating that she would be willing to assist with anyone working on the arena grounds, for example, Elaine P., and just to contact her because she has the freedom to come most any time she is needed.
The meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m.
