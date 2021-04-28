KOOSKIA — City of Kooskia Spring Cleanup week is set for next week, May 3-9. Simmons Sanitation will place rolloff containers south of the Kooskia City Park for residents’ convenience. Appliances may be put in the containers; however, all other metal needs to be cut into four-foot lengths. Cut brush and boards into four-foot lengths.
No pesticides, oil, paints or batteries can be placed in the large bins. Take these items directly to the transfer station in Kamiah and the hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.