KOOSKIA — Despite the rain, 30 students from Kooskia Elementary fifth-grades classes (Mrs. Simmons and Mrs. Fabbi) turned out on Arbor Day last Friday, April 29, to learn about tree planting, assist with picking up dead branches, raking mulch, pulling weeds and picking up trash at the Kooskia Crossing Kiosk at the junction of highways 12 and 13. Additionally, each student received a tree to take home and plant.
“Enthusiasm ran high despite the rain and the kids jumped into the tasks assigned with vigor,” said organizer Cindy Lane, Kooskia Revitalization Team member. “I had a short quiz for the kids about trees and Arbor Day and was pleased how much they knew. We were able to plant three maples to start replacing the poplar trees on the site, thanks to a $300 grant from the Arbor Day Grant Program - Planting Idaho.”
The Plant Idaho Grant program is sponsored by Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association, Avista, Idaho Power, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Department of Lands.
“It is a wonderful continuing tradition to have school kids come spruce up the kiosk site every spring” Lane said.
Lane expressed special thanks to the City of Kooskia and clerk, Teresa Lyle, for writing the grant; to Carlos Martinez and helper Carter Schroeder for prepping the site and teaching how to properly plant a tree; and to city council member Danette Payton for working with the students. Other volunteers working with the students included arborist Nat Davis and Master Gardener Hadleigh Foe. Also thanked was the Idaho Department of Lands for providing the trees for the students to take home and plant, and to Idaho Transportation Department for providing safety vests, signs and garbage bags.
April 29 was the 150th year anniversary of the national observance of Arbor Day.
Information provided by Cindy Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.