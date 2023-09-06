Kids playing Foosball at Kooskia Teen Center photo

Focusing on Foosball, some younger girls enjoy the Kooskia Teen Center in this 2022 photo.

 Free Press archive / Norma Staaf

KAMIAH — During their Aug. 23 lunch meeting, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) discussed the possible closure of the Kooskia Teen Center.

Regarding the Kooskia Teen center, UYLC executive director Sharlene Johnson said the board of directors decided at its Aug. 21 meeting they will close the Kooskia Teen Center at the end of December unless participation increases. The center at 109 Main Street opened in April 2022.

