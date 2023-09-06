KAMIAH — During their Aug. 23 lunch meeting, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) discussed the possible closure of the Kooskia Teen Center.
Regarding the Kooskia Teen center, UYLC executive director Sharlene Johnson said the board of directors decided at its Aug. 21 meeting they will close the Kooskia Teen Center at the end of December unless participation increases. The center at 109 Main Street opened in April 2022.
“We don’t want to close it,” Johnson said. They hope to increase the daily average to 15 teens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the three days they are open) to justify the expenses of operating the center.
UYLC’s Leah York said that although 50 kids from Kooskia and 50 from up in the surrounding hills have completed membership packets, few use the center regularly.
“We will keep trying,” Johnson concluded.
Interested community members are welcome to attend the monthly UYLC meetings generally held at the Kamiah Teen Center on the fourth Wednesday at noon. The next meeting is scheduled for Wed., Sept. 27. Lunch is provided and meetings last an hour or so.
