KAMIAH -- Representatives from the American Legion, the VFW Veterans of Foreign Wars and Syringa Hospice in Grangeville met Charles Williams at his home in Kamiah on March 13. There, they presented him with the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Korea.
According to Wendell Thomas, volunteer with Syringa General Hospital Hospice, when he visited with Williams about his war time experience, he felt the duties Williams carried out were a compelling story and a reason worthy of the program in which a medal is awarded for such acts of valor. He had heard about this program through the VFW and American Legion.
Williams was a solder in Korea during 1950 to 1953 and was on the front lines, advancing up a hill when mortar shells began to explode all around him and the other soldiers. He was wounded in the legs and lower buttocks by shrapnel, but he did not realize he had been hit, just that it “burned.” He saw the wounded soldiers around him and helped the medic carry other wounded down to the ambulance. When he started to go back up the hill, the medic stopped him because of his own injury.
He was in the hospital when an officer came to shake his hand, thank him and gave him the Purple Heart Medal. After his recovery, he returned to the front lines. Later, he was part of the soldiers present for the surrender. He has received the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, Korean PUC, National Defense Medal and now the Ambassador for Peace Medal.
Williams said he felt honored, because at that time-in Korea–on the front lines, he did not think of anything other than helping his fellow soldiers.
