KAMIAH — Volleyball camp for incoming grades 8-12 is scheduled July 6-7 at KHS, with morning sessions 8-11 a.m. on setting, passing, serving, serve-receive, hitting, blocking and ball control. Afternoon sessions 12:30-2:30 p.m. are competition-style, to play and work on skills learned in the morning.
Cost is $60 per player. Contact KHS coach Jackie Landmark to sign up; the camp will be run by Rocky Mountain College players Hayley Bretz, Bella Bryan and Blythe Sealey.
