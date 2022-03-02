SESECH — A Kuna man was killed in a snowmobiling accident on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Joshua Dombi, 33, died of injuries suffered in the crash. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is investigating the incident.
According to a release, around 5:20 p.m., ICSO Dispatch received a call about a snowmobile accident on the Warren Wagon Road approximately two miles south of the Sesech Stage Stop. The caller advised the snowmobile had hit a tree and the male was unconscious.
Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching McCall Fire and Rescue. Life Flight was also dispatched. It was later learned that CPR was in progress.
In an ICSO statement: “Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
