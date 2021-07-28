KOOSKIA — KYRO youth football and cheerleading sign-ups are 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the CVHS library. Teams will practice 4-5 days per week at CVHS starting in late August and the season will finish in mid-October. Games will be against Kamiah, Grangeville, Orofino and Cottonwood teams. COVID-19 release of liability will be required to be signed by parents/guardians of participants. Tackle football is $75 in both divisions, one for grades 3-4 and another for grades 5-6. Cheerleading is one division, $50, for grades 3-6. Volunteers are needed. Contact facebook.com/gokyro.
