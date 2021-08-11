KOOSKIA — KYRO football practice will begin on Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. If not already registered, sign up Aug. 20, 6-6:45 p.m. in the CVHS Arcade. There will also be gear handout and a parent meeting immediately following.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
KOOSKIA — KYRO football practice will begin on Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. If not already registered, sign up Aug. 20, 6-6:45 p.m. in the CVHS Arcade. There will also be gear handout and a parent meeting immediately following.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.