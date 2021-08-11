KOOSKIA — KYRO football practice will begin on Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. If not already registered, sign up Aug. 20, 6-6:45 p.m. in the CVHS Arcade. There will also be gear handout and a parent meeting immediately following.

