Theresa Lacovara photo

Theresa Lacovara, Clearwater Valley’s junior/senior high school counselor in front of the trophy case, acknowledging student achievement.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KOOSKIA — Following her recent move from Washington D.C. to the Clearwater Valley, Theresa Lacovara is enjoying her transition from the big city to small-town life. As the new Clearwater Valley junior/senior high school counselor, Lacovara replaces Erin Price-Smith, who left the position after the school year ended. She works with students from grades 6-12. Her role includes meeting with each student to schedule their courses, providing information about career options, social-emotional counseling and advising students on scholarships, applications and other opportunities.

Lacovara recognizes students may follow different paths after graduation – college, career technical training, military or going directly into the workforce. She is working with each student to tailor classes that fit their needs and stresses the importance of education to whatever path they take. For example, a builder needs to know math to calculate the size of a beam. An entrepreneur needs to understand the cash flow in their business.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments