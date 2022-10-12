KOOSKIA — Following her recent move from Washington D.C. to the Clearwater Valley, Theresa Lacovara is enjoying her transition from the big city to small-town life. As the new Clearwater Valley junior/senior high school counselor, Lacovara replaces Erin Price-Smith, who left the position after the school year ended. She works with students from grades 6-12. Her role includes meeting with each student to schedule their courses, providing information about career options, social-emotional counseling and advising students on scholarships, applications and other opportunities.
Lacovara recognizes students may follow different paths after graduation – college, career technical training, military or going directly into the workforce. She is working with each student to tailor classes that fit their needs and stresses the importance of education to whatever path they take. For example, a builder needs to know math to calculate the size of a beam. An entrepreneur needs to understand the cash flow in their business.
She explained social-emotional learning includes teaching students about empathy, managing stress, and tools for conflict resolution. She and the teachers work together to teach these lessons. Lacovara said she views it as the parents’ job to teach their children morals and values and hopes that she and other school staff work in partnership with parents.
Lacovara considers it important to look at each child holistically to help them succeed in school. Using an example of a child who has just had a fight with their best friend, she said, while they are worried about that, they are not focusing on school. Using resiliency skills can help them get back on track.
When asked what she hopes students remember when they graduate, Lacovara hopes they will remember they are important in this world.
“They have gifts, without those gifts there would be a void. They were created for a purpose, I hope they remember that and embrace that purpose,” Lacovara said.
“Growing up near Philadelphia in Harleysville, Pa., was really wonderful because of Philadelphia’s historical significance. The city is the foundation of our country, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed,” she said.
In researching family history, Lacovara and her sister learned their grandfather, to the eighth degree, “was instrumental in helping the colonists win their independence.” She is proud to know he worked with John Adams and other founding fathers.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., and a Master of Education with a concentration in school counseling from Long Island University. Lacovara has worked as a school counselor since 2013, most recently in the Washington D.C. area.
Her experience at Clearwater Valley High School wrestling tournament last February inspired her to apply for the counselor job.
“It’s a small town with big hearts, big values and big ideas,” she said. Lacovara described the people here as “salt-of-the-earth.” What I learned from my trip to Kooskia is this is a “place with hometown values, love of country and family,” Lacovara concluded.
Lacovara has four adult children, two sons and two daughters, and a grandbaby, who live in various places in the United States. She enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.
