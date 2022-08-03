KAMIAH — Kamiah Bible Church, 521 10th Street, will host a ladies conference, “Gardening of the Soul,” Aug. 5 and 6.

Friday begins at 6 p.m. with a light dinner and session one. Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes session two, dinner and session three. Speaker is Elaine Hout from Casper, Wyo. RSVP to kjchambers01@gmail.com or text 208-935-8911.

