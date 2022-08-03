KAMIAH — Kamiah Bible Church, 521 10th Street, will host a ladies conference, “Gardening of the Soul,” Aug. 5 and 6.
Friday begins at 6 p.m. with a light dinner and session one. Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes session two, dinner and session three. Speaker is Elaine Hout from Casper, Wyo. RSVP to kjchambers01@gmail.com or text 208-935-8911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.